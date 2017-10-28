Call to keep Salt Lake hawker-free

Salt Lake: Salt Lake residents want the township to remain free of encroachers even after the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

A group of residents, led by a former judge of Calcutta High Court, Soumitra Sen, met mayor Sabyasachi Dutta on Friday and submitted a list of 14 demands, including keeping hawkers away.

The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation had removed encroachers from the township in the run-up to the World Cup matches at Salt Lake stadium.

"Salt Lake has never looked better. There is little pollution as the encroachers have been removed. The pavement stalls would not only leave pedestrians with no place to walk but also dirty the area," Sen told Metro.

Most pavements in Salt Lake are six feet wide but hawkers selling everything from fruits to mobile phone covers and even DVDs had taken over them till the civic body evicted around 3,000 of them.

The walkways in front of Bidyut Bhavan and around the international bus stop have been cleared of encroachments and re-laid with red-and- black paved blocks.

Makeshift stalls have been removed from the service road in front of Anandalok Hospital, opposite ED Block. The service road in front of AMRI Hospitals has been cleared of stalls as well.

The residents have demanded that the encroachers aren't allowed to return.

"I will try my best to meet the residents' varied demands," the mayor said.