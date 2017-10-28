The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Call block on school campus

Call block on school campus

- Loreto house revokes permission for 'safety'
Jhinuk Mazumdar

Calcutta: One of the few schools in town to allow senior secondary students to carry mobile phones on campus has revoked that permission for unspecified "safety and security" reasons.

The buzz is that Loreto House decided to bar the use of mobile phones by students of classes XI and XII because some girls had allegedly started misusing the freedom to do so. "Henceforth, no student is allowed to carry a mobile phone," states a text sent to parents by the missionary-run school recently.

Nobody from the school would officially say what triggered the decision.

Loreto House isn't the only institute to see the mobile phone as an intrusion on campus discipline. The La Martiniere schools have become stricter about not allowing students to carry mobile phones because there is no way of ensuring that they are used only for communication with parents.

"If they are allowed to carry mobile phones, they can easily get on the Internet and we do not know what they are looking at. A mobile phone is a distraction because it can be used for Instragramming, WhatsApping or even to play games," said John Rafi, principal of La Martiniere for Boys.

At La Martiniere, students sneaking in mobile phones risk having them confiscated and returned only at the end of the academic year.

Many parents who feel the need to be constantly in touch with their children find the restrictions on use of mobile phones on campus unjustified.

"I used to book an app cab and send the car details to my daughter to return home from school every day. That's no longer possible, although the arrangement was safer than she hailing a cab that I can't track," said a mother whose daughter is in Class XI at Loreto House.

 More stories in Calcutta

  • Stink of washroom feedback
  • Dengue toll in CMC belt rises by two in 24 hours
  • JU degree with pick of diverse subjects
  • Cop and clerk held for bribery
  • Woman cries gang rape
  • Take a test and win a trip to China
  • Murder time helped cops
  • New Town road hazard on the 'moo've
  • Get set, kick off
  • Xaverians in Proteas land
  • 30 down with fever
  • Call to keep Salt Lake hawker-free
  • Property angle in Bandel death
  • Let 252 take TET, court tells board
  • Colleges worry about colour code
  • Ragging cry at IIEST
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  