Bike crash kills two teens

Bypass: Two teenagers on a bike were killed when the rider lost control and rammed into the divider on the Bypass early on Tuesday.

Police said the two and a youth who was on the same bike weren't wearing helmets when the accident occurred around 2.30am.

Amit Ghosh, 19, and Suvo Das, 17, were declared dead at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Somnath Ray, 21, who lives in Rajpur, was discharged after being treated at the hospital.

Ghosh lived in Garia's Kamdahari and Das in Aata Bagan, Boral.

Das and Roy were seated behind Ghosh who was riding the bike towards Science City, the police said.

A sub-inspector of Pragati Maidan police station said Ghosh was speeding when he lost control and the bike skidded and rammed into the divider.

"The impact sent them flying... they fell head first on the opposite flank," the officer said.

"They suffered head injuries because they hadn't worn helmets. When we reached the spot, Ghosh and Das were bleeding from the head and nose."

The accident happened at a time when there are few cops on the road, the officer said.

Bikers take advantage of this fact and speed on the Bypass, often resulting in fatal accidents, the officer said.

Most traffic cops are off-duty between 11pm and 6am. "Statistics show one-third of the road accidents occur in this period," he said. "Bikers tend to speed since traffic is low and cops are few."

Had Ghosh and Das worn helmets, the two might have been saved, the officer said.

It seems the Safe Drive Save Life has hardly had any effect, he said.

On Saturday evening, a traffic sergeant was assaulted when he stopped a speeding biker on Syed Amir Ali Avenue for not wearing a helmet.