6-yr-old fished out of canal waters

Uluberia: A six-year-old boy was found dead in a canal in Uluberia, Howrah, on Thursday morning.

Family members of Sheikh Alfaz have lodged a murder complaint with Uluberia police station.

Alfaz, originally from Bhagalpur in Bihar, used to live with his maternal uncle and his family.

Police said he went missing on Wednesday afternoon. At night, his relatives filed a missing diary at the police station.

When the boy couldn't be traced till 10pm, his relatives used a loudhailer asking the people to alert them or the police if they get any information about him, an officer said.

"They described him and the clothes he was wearing before he went missing," the officer said.

His relatives searched throughout the night but to no avail, the police said.

One of the residents of the area was the first to spot the boy floating in the canal near the banks around 7am on Thursday.

The man was walking along the bank when he spotted the body, the officer said. He alerted everyone.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

"There were no external injury marks on the body. The boy didn't know how to swim. Investigations are on," the officer said.

"We are trying to find out if somebody had pushed the boy into the water or if he accidentally fell into the canal while playing," he said.

One of his relatives told the cops that he hardly went near the canal.

None of his friends with whom he usually played knew his whereabouts," the relative told the police.