30 down with fever

Open drains with stagnant water right in front of houses in Arjunpur.

Picture by Mayukh Sengupta

Baguiati: Arjunpur, a stone's throw from the Haldiram's bus stop on VIP Road, where a 77-year-old man died of dengue on Wednesday, has at least 30 residents with fever.

Metro on Friday found hardly any civic action in the area that falls in Ward 8 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

The locality with open drains on either side of most roads had stagnant water, an ideal breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito that causes dengue, right up to the doors of houses.

Aditya Prasad Bagchi's death certificate says "cardio respiratory failure in case of dengue fever with circulatory shock".

His double-storey house is surrounded by open drains.

His son Ashis, who runs a pool car business, said he saw civic workers in the area for the first time a day after his father's death.

They sprayed larvicide and sprinkled bleaching powder around the house, he said.

Ashis's brother Ananda, too, had been admitted to Charnock hospital with dengue.

One of their neighbours, Papiya Samaddar, has fever. She said her doctor had advised her to take a dengue test.

Almost every house in the locality has someone down with fever or recovering from dengue, residents of the area said.

Styrofoam trays, plates and plastic cups with water were a common sight.

"Civic workers don't visit our ward regularly. You will find a dengue patient in almost every other house here," Babu Acharya who lives in the area said.

Trinamul councillor Rita Saha said the civic body had taken every step possible to combat the disease.

An emergency meeting has been convened at the civic headquarters in Poura Bhavan on Sunday in view of the rising number of dengue patients in Salt Lake and adjoining places like Baguiati, Kestopur and the airport area.

Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta said: "We will have to figure out a way to combat this. Dengue is a threat to all of us.