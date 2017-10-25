The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
28-yr-old in techie snatch net
A STAFF REPORTER

Salt Lake: Police arrested a mason from the fringes of the township on Tuesday in connection with a purse snatch on Saturday.

Mintu Sheikh, 28, had attacked a woman who works in a multinational IT firm, the police said.

"He was hiding behind a bush when she was returning home from the market in HB Block," an officer of Bidhannagar South police station said. "He lunged at her as she walked past the bushes and fled with her purse."

But he dropped his voter identity card while trying to flee, the officer said.

The police circulated his photograph among all the police stations in Salt Lake and got to know he works at a shop in IA market. When cops visited the shop, the owner told them that he hadn't reported for work since Saturday night.

"We got his address from the owner and picked him his home," the officer said.

The police are questioning him to find out if he was involved in similar snatches in the past.

The woman said the incident had left her scared. "I am relieved that the man has been arrested," she said.

