Volume sales of Maruti on fast track

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has clocked a healthy speed in volume sales during the second quarter of the current fiscal on the back of a strong demand for models such as the Baleno, Vitara and the Dzire. The country's largest car maker sold 4,92,118 vehicles in the July-September quarter, a 24.7 per cent rise over the first quarter's sales volume. On a year-on-year basis, the growth stood at 17.6 per cent. On a sequential basis, the car maker recorded a 59.6 per cent rise in net profit for the reporting quarter at Rs 2,484.3 crore. However, on a year-on-year basis, the bottomline grew just over 3 per cent because of a lower non-operating income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,401.5 crore for the same period during the previous fiscal. Net sales, however, rose 21.8 per cent to Rs 21,438.1 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 20,048.6 crore a year ago, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. "The main reason for a 3.4 per cent growth in net profit was a decline in the amount of non-operating income during the quarter," MSI chairman R.C. Bhargava told reporters here. The company had a one-time gain of such income in the same period of the previous fiscal, he added. "Tax was also on the higher side this fiscal (compared with the same period of the last fiscal)," Bhargava said. Moreover, there was some impact of commodities and advertisement expenses, along with an increase in effective tax rates. On the sales outlook for the current fiscal, Bhargava held that the company is maintaining a double-digit forecast. "However, do not expect it to be 19-20 per cent, but it is going to be in double digits for sure," he said. Maruti Suzuki, which has around 50 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, reported a sales growth of over 17 per cent in the first half of 2017-18. It sold a total of 8,86,689 units during the April-September period, a growth of 15.6 per cent. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 4,040.7 crore, up 3.8 per cent from the same period of the previous fiscal. Asked about the company's plans on electric vehicles, Bhargava said electric mobility is all set to make a mark in India. "We will make electric cars. We cannot give a timeline right now, but electric mobility is set to come to India. We intend to be the leader in the electric segment as well," he said. The Maruti stock on Friday ended at Rs 8,114.80, up 0.47 per cent, on the BSE.