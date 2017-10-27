Telcos see red in Trai idea

BONE OF CONTENTION New Delhi: Telecom firms are up in arms against a Trai recommendation that would allow the introduction of voice-over-Wi-Fi calls, which can bypass a regular telecom operator and make calls using any operator's Wi-Fi connection. The proposal stems from a BSNL app that was launched earlier this year, which let subscribers connect to any Indian phone using the Wi-Fi-based app while abroad, bypassing the telecom operator. Telecom players, except Jio, protested and it was temporarily suspended. Trai in a note now says: "Internet telephony service is un-tethered from the underlying access network. In other words, the service can be provided by an access service provider to its subscriber who may be using internet of other access service providers." "We feel internet telephony can only be provided by a licensee using its own access network," COAI director-general Rajan S Mathews said. "What all this means is that one can by-pass the telecom operator and make a Wi-Fi call internationally through Whatsapp or FB caller. These services will not be included as Trai, by using the term access provider, seems to be implying that only telecom operators who offer Wi-Fi services can be counted as legal operators," said Sudipto Bose, an independent telecom analyst. "This will benefit those who are aggressive with Wi-Fi services and apps and will lead to a drastic fall in profits of existing telecom operators," said Bose. Trai, however, feels that such a protocol will help users in making voice calls, where network coverage is poor. The regulator said: "This will increase the call success rate, particularly in indoor poor coverage areas where public internet may be available but signal of a particular telecom company is not available."