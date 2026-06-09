TCS to have equal number of AI agents and human staff, says N Chandrasekaran

The day is not far when TCS will have as many artificial intelligence (AI) agents as its human workforce, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday, emphasising that the company does not plan to downsize its staff.

Addressing the company's 31st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Chandrasekaran said that TCS is investing in building AI agents for internal operations, solution frameworks, and client-specific work.

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He emphasised that TCS will continue to hire, stating that once the transition occurs, the AI world will produce "so much more opportunities" that will require new talent.

"The company has half a million employees. The day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents.

"There is no downsizing of staff. That is not planned at all. We just want to have the right talent. We want to use the agents. And we need to attract the best talent… the rate of addition of employees will not be as it used to be. If the HR department of the company had a metric on their ability to hire a large number of talent, that metric will go away," he added.

The company's employees and the AI agents will work together, and that will be the future, the chairman said.

Calling AI the "biggest opportunity TCS has had so far", he highlighted the financial scale of the technology.

He stated that the company's AI revenues reached close to USD 2.5 billion on an annualised basis in the last quarter and predicted that by 2028 to 2030, 100 per cent of the company's revenue will have an AI component.

TCS' overall headcount dropped by 23,460 to 5.84 lakh employees in FY26.

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