Support prices of wheat, pulses up

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday increased the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by Rs 110 and for pulses by Rs 200 to encourage farmers to increase the production of these crops.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs hiked the wheat MSP to Rs 1,735 per quintal (per 100 kg) for the rabi crop (winter-sown). The prices of gram have been hiked to Rs 4,200 per quintal and of masoor to Rs 4,150 per quintal.

MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. It is also a form of market intervention to insure farmers against any sharp fall in prices.

The support price also encourages farmers to bring more area under cultivation, which can act as a check on the prices and control inflation.

Among oilseeds, the MSPs for rapeseed/mustard and safflower seeds have also been increased substantially, officials said, adding that the support prices are in line with the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

Wheat is the main rabi crop, sowing of which will begin this month. The crop will be marketed from April next year. The production of kharif (monsoon) crops this year is likely to be lower than last year, the agriculture ministry has said in its first advance estimates, with sugarcane being the only exception.

The Centre had aggressively hiked the MSP for pulses in the last two crop seasons.

Farmers, betting on the rising prices, sowed pulses on a larger scale, which led to a bumper production of 22 million tonnes in farm year 2016-17 against the average 17 million tonnes in recent years.