Srei profit jumps 39%

Calcutta: Srei Infrastructure Finance's second-quarter net profit has risen 39 per cent, backed by higher disbursement in project finance and equipment finance arms of the city-based non-bank finance company.

Net profit during the quarter was Rs 86.11 crore compared with Rs 61.87 crore a year ago.

Total disbursement during the quarter was Rs 6,010 crore - a growth of 72 per cent over Rs 3,498 crore in the year-ago period.

Renewable energy, road, port, thermal power, hospitality, SEZs and industrial parks are among the segments where the project finance arm has made disbursements.

Total consolidated income for the quarter was Rs 1,257.53 crore against Rs 1,106.65 crore a year ago.

Consolidated assets under management stood at Rs 43,125 crore compared with Rs 36,513 crore a year earlier.

"In the second quarter, we have completed the initial public offer of Bharat Road Network successfully. We have announced plans to list Srei Equipment Finance. We are targeting to complete this within this financial year," said Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director of Srei.

In August, Srei had said it would dilute a 25 per cent stake in the equipment finance arm through an initial public offering.

The board of directors of Srei Equipment Finance on Thursday approved the IPO by way of issue of fresh equity shares of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The board has also approved participation by the existing shareholders of the company in relation to such number of equity shares held by it, which are eligible for offer for sale.

Equipment arm

Srei Equipment Finance has become a fully owned arm of Srei Infrastructure Finance after its joint venture partner BNP Paribas exited the company for a 5 per cent stake in the parent firm.