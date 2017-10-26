Simpler Aadhaar-mobile link

New Delhi: In a bid to expedite linking of mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar, the government on Wednesday announced three new modes to complete the process sitting at home.

Telecom minister Manoj Sinha said mobile numbers can be linked with Aadhaar through OTP (one-time password), app or IVRS facility.

This has been done to simplify the process and make it convenient for people, the minister added.

While the authentication of mobile phone number with Aadhaar can still be done by visiting stores of telecom firms, the government has ordered the companies to carry out the exercise at the doorsteps of the disabled, chronically ill and senior citizens.

For users who do not have the 12-digit biometric identification number, a separate mechanism for e-verification - an exercise designed to weed out dummy and unscrupulous users - will be put in place shortly, a source said.

For instance, such verification could be done through passports (in case of NRIs) or ration cards, the source added.

The OTP mode will leverage the mobile number which is already registered with the Aadhaar database, and can also be used for re-verification of the other mobile numbers of the subscribers.

Operators have been directed to facilitate request for the OTP to e-verify the cell phone numbers through websites or mobile apps. Keying in the OTP will complete the process seamlessly.

Similarly, the Interactive Voice Response System or IVRS can be used as also verification through specially designed apps.

Nearly 50 crore mobile numbers are already registered in the Aadhaar database, and the OTP can be leveraged for re- verification in all of these cases.

Sinha said telecom operators should provide an online mechanism for people to request for doorstep verification for disabled, critically ill or old persons.