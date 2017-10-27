Sebi rejigs block deal framework

Mumbai: Market regulator Sebi on Thursday revised the framework for block deals by providing two separate trading windows of 15 minutes each and increasing the minimum order size to Rs 10 crore.

The move is aimed at ensuring confidentiality of large trades and stable prices for such transactions.

The block deal window is provided for buyers and sellers to execute trades for a large number of shares. Such deals are usually negotiated before their execution.

According to the present definition, a block deal is a single trade having a quantity of at least 500,000 shares or a value of minimum Rs 5 crore executed through the block deal window.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has now increased the minimum order size to Rs 10 crore.

Under the new rules, Sebi will provide two block deal windows - one in the morning and the other in the afternoon - of 15 minutes each.

The final norms have been put in place after taking into consideration the views of market participants and the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), Sebi said.

The morning window will operate from 8.45am to 9am and the reference price for execution of block deals in this window will be the previous day's closing price of the stock.

The afternoon window will operate from 2.05pm to 2.20pm. The pricing will be based on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the trades executed in the stock in the cash segment between 1.45pm to 2pm.

"Between 2pm and 2.05pm, stock exchanges shall calculate and disseminate necessary information regarding the VWAP applicable for the execution of block deals in the afternoon block deal window," Sebi said in a circular.

Every trade executed in the block deal window must result in delivery and would not be squared off or reversed.