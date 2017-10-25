The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Search on for new CEO
Mumbai: Infosys on Tuesday failed to share any significant update about its search for the next CEO. The Bangalore-based company said the search was "progressing well''.

Infosys has set a deadline of March 2018 to fill the top vacancy following the resignation of Vishal Sikka as CEO in August. The company had appointed Egon Zehnder to assist in the global search for the replacement. U.B. Pravin Rao was named interim-CEO and managing director of the company on August 18.

"The process of identifying the next CEO and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and are progressing well," Infosys said.

Meanwhile, Infosys announced that independent director D. Sundaram had been appointed the chairperson of the audit committee with effect from October 24. Sundaram will replace Roopa Kudva.

In August, co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy had said that when he had raised questions about the severance package to former chief financial officer Rajeev Bansal, Kudva had told him and two other founders, Nandan Nilekani and S. Dinesh, that they would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement if they wanted to know the reason.

