Reliance Nippon offer a big draw

Mumbai: The maiden offer of Reliance Nippon Asset Management was subscribed 81.47 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO to raise an estimated Rs 1,542.42 crore received bids for 349 crore shares against an issue size of 4.3 crore shares (excluding anchor portion), data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

In value terms, there was interest to the tune of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 247-252 per share.

This is the first IPO by an asset management company (AMC) in the country, though rival UTI Mutual Fund has been planning a float for a long time

Till Thursday, the IPO was subscribed 7.45 times.

While the QIB portion was subscribed 118.40 times with 145 crore shares bid against 1.3 crore shares reserved for the category, the response from non-institutional bidders was even more at 209.44 times. Here, close to 192 crore shares were bid for compared with the book size of around 91 lakh shares. Similarly, the retail portion saw subscription to the tune of 5.48 times with 12 crore shares being bid.

Reliance Nippon AMC had earlier raised around Rs 463 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book was subscribed more than 30 times.

The strong response to the IPO comes at a time the mutual fund sector can boast of record assets under management (AUMs).

Experts feel the sector has huge potential given the low penetration of mutual funds.

The offer is also the first from the Reliance ADAG group after Reliance Power in 2008. The asset management company managed a total AUM of Rs 3,62,550 crore as of June 30.