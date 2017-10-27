Reliance-BP bid to revive KG output

New Delhi: Gas output from the prolific KG Basin is set to revive with Reliance Industries and BP planning to invest about $5.5 billion to develop and bring to production the fields by fiscal 2022, according to a plan submitted to the upstream regulator. The two companies have finalised investment plans of $5-5.5 billion for three sets of discoveries in the KG-D6 block. They have submitted a field development plan for the MJ-1 gas find, which is located about 2,000 meters directly below the currently producing Dhirubhai-1 and 3 (D1 and D3) fields in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block, officials said. MJ-1 is estimated to hold a minimum of 0.988 trillion cubic feet of contingent resource. They had earlier submitted a $1.4-billion plan to the director general of hydrocarbons (DGH) for bringing to production six satellite gas discoveries in the block. In 2013, the RIL-BP combine had submitted a $3.18-billion investment plan for D-34 or R-Series gasfields in the same block, sources said, adding that the actual investment in the find may actually be $1.4-1.6 billion only. Sources said the investment in MJ-1 would be slightly higher because a floating production storage and offloading technique would be used to produce the gas. Work on the three sets of discoveries will start in 2018; contracting for equipment and services has already started. MJ-1 is one of the three clusters that the partners are focusing on to revive the flagging output at KG-D6. Besides MJ-1, four deep sea satellite gas discoveries -D-2, 6, 19 and 22 are planned to be developed together with D29 and D30 finds on the block. Meanwhile, the upstream regulator allowed RIL to transport gas from its newer fields in the KG basin, using a sub-sea pipeline passing through the edges of ONGC's block in the neighbourhood. The upstream regulator brokered the deal as joint use of infrastructure is part of the discovered small field auction round, officials said.