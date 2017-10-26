The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Business > RBI thumbs up for cash course

RBI thumbs up for cash course
Our Special Correspondent

Mumbai: RBI governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said the Rs 2.11-lakh-crore bank recapitalisation plan was a "monumental step forward" in safeguarding India's economic future and that the package would also bring in some discipline among its recipients.

Welcoming the recapitalisation package, Patel said it came with several desirable features. Citing these features, he observed that it would front-load capital injections while staggering the attendant fiscal implications over a period of time.

"As such, the recapitalisation bonds will be liquidity neutral for the government except for the interest expense that will contribute to the annual fiscal deficit numbers.

"Second, it will involve participation of private shareholders of public sector banks by requiring that parts of the capital needs be met by market funding.

"Last but not the least, it will allow for a calibrated approach whereby banks that have better addressed their balance-sheet issues and are in a position to use fresh capital injection for immediate credit creation can be given priority while others shape up to be in a similar position,'' he added.

 More stories in Business

  • Market bonds with PSU banks
  • Estimate of interest burden
  • Govt lists merits of highway project
  • GIC Re lists at a discount
  • HUL net rises 16%
  • R-Com hangs up on 2G
  • Simpler Aadhaar-mobile link
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  