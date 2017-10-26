RBI thumbs up for cash course

Mumbai: RBI governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday said the Rs 2.11-lakh-crore bank recapitalisation plan was a "monumental step forward" in safeguarding India's economic future and that the package would also bring in some discipline among its recipients.

Welcoming the recapitalisation package, Patel said it came with several desirable features. Citing these features, he observed that it would front-load capital injections while staggering the attendant fiscal implications over a period of time.

"As such, the recapitalisation bonds will be liquidity neutral for the government except for the interest expense that will contribute to the annual fiscal deficit numbers.

"Second, it will involve participation of private shareholders of public sector banks by requiring that parts of the capital needs be met by market funding.

"Last but not the least, it will allow for a calibrated approach whereby banks that have better addressed their balance-sheet issues and are in a position to use fresh capital injection for immediate credit creation can be given priority while others shape up to be in a similar position,'' he added.