Rally on, stocks hit new highs

Mumbai: Stocks on Thursday continued their record breaking run on hopes that the government's Rs 2.11-lakh-crore bank recapitalisation package will not worsen the country's fiscal deficit. The Sensex and broader Nifty closed at record highs even as banking stocks showed a mixed trend. The Sensex, which resumed lower at 33025.17, saw some volatility as it declined to 32835.06 because of profit booking at higher levels. However, the index bounced back to touch a record intra-day high of 33196.17 and ended at 33147.13, a gain of 104.63 points, or 0.32 per cent. In four days, the index has gained 764.20 points. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty, after hovering between 10355.65 and 10271.85, ended at 10343.80, up 48.45 points, or 0.47 per cent. Interestingly, these gains came despite provisional data showing that both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 376 crore and Rs 524 crore, respectively. Market observers said though investors continued to feel that the huge PSU bank recapitalisation package would benefit the sector as a whole, it remained to be seen which lenders gain more. They added that short-covering on the expiry of the October derivatives contract saw the indices staging a recovery. PSU banking stocks, however, had a mixed session with shares of the Union Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank rising 5.88 epr cent and 5.60 per cent, respectively, while the Bank of India (BoI) stock saw gains of around 3 per cent. However, the SBI stock ended weaker. Shares of private sector banks such as Axis Bank gained. Close to 13 of the 30-share Sensex ended in the negative territory. "While Thursday's F&O expiry added some volatility in between, FIIs are likely to get attracted to the domestic momentum. Rising competition on market share between private and PSU banks will improve the trade, service and investment activities," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said. Sector-wise, oil & gas jumped 2.19 per cent, followed by metal 2.07 per cent, capital goods 1.26 per cent, PSU 1.26 per cent, auto 0.62 per cent, healthcare 0.59 per cent, power 0.45 per cent and realty 0.37 per cent. The BSE small-cap index rose 0.61 per cent, while mid-caps gained 0.50 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.15 per cent and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.31 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.36 per cent.