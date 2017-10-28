Railway tender test for SAIL

Road ahead: Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited's ability to scoop up a mega order from fellow PSU Indian Railways is under doubt just when it is ramping up its rail production capacity.

Indian Railways has floated a global tender for 7,00,000 tonnes, putting pressure on SAIL.

"We have floated a global tender to procure seven lakh tonnes additional rail, which will help us to ensure that the backlog of track renewal is cleared," Piyush Goyal, railways minister, said.

Potential bidders have been asked to attend a session on November 21 on technical and commercial criteria of the tender, with the deadline for submission put at December 22.

SAIL supplies tracks to the national carrier. The annual crude steel capacity of SAIL, which was 14.3 million tonnes (mt) in 2015-16, would be ramped up to 50mt by 2025.

Steel minister Birender Singh has asked the PSU to ramp up production from its new rail mill in Bhilai.

"The company should chalk out a time-bound action plan to cater to the Indian Railways' increasing demand. SAIL must take its joint ventures at international level to logical conclusion at the earliest. The company must leverage its position in the industry, instead of not being able to fulfill its commitments and agreements," he said.

Expansion plan

Expecting demand to surge, local steelmakers have lined up expansion plans.

The country's annual steel capacity now stands at 126mt and is forecast to rise to 150mt by 2021.

During the monsoon session of Parliament, minister of state of railways Rajen Gohain had said, "Rail requirement that is not met by SAIL is amenable to procurement from (alternative) sources".

"For the year 2017-18, SAIL has committed to supply 11.45 lakh tonne rails. The balance requirement of about 3.14 lakh tonne is under consideration for procurement (from sources other than SAIL)," he had said.