R-Com hangs up on 2G

Mumbai: Weeks after a proposed merger with Aircel collapsed, Reliance Communications Ltd (R-Com) is shutting down its second-generation (2G) wireless operations. The move will lead to job losses and 2G subscribers will be asked to migrate to 3G or 4G services or choose other operators. The exit of R-Com from 2G operations marks yet another instance of the disruption caused by the entry of Reliance Jio. Sources said the free voice calls offered by Jio were one of the main reasons behind this development. R-Com has around four crore 2G customers who will be asked to migrate to 4G or to other operators. A small part of the 3G operations may also be shut down. There are reports that R-Com will shut down its entire wireless telephony business by November 30 and concentrate only on 4G Internet services. This, however, could not be independently confirmed. "The company will take a tower to tower call. At present, all its 2G customers will be asked to migrate to 3G or 4G services and even some 3G customers may be asked to migrate to 4G,'' sources said. A spokesperson from R-Com was not available for comment. R-Com issued a short statement saying it will adopt a 4G-focused strategy for growth of its wireless business. It is learnt that the firm has asked its more than 1,500 employees to look for jobs as the 2G services will be shut down. R-Com executive director Gurdeep Singh is understood to have told employees on Tuesday that the company had reached a "situation where we need to call it a day on our wireless business" and this would lead to closure of "wireless business 30 days from now". On October 1, R-Com had called off the merger with Aircel, citing regulatory and legal hurdles.