Prop for coastal course

Chennai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged automobile manufacturers to opt for coastal shipping mode to transport vehicles. Transportation by road was costly and would pollute the environment even as there was the risk of accidents, Gadkari, who is in charge of shipping, road transport and highways, said while launching the export of Ashok Leyland trucks via the coastal route to Bangladesh. "That is the reason we have decided to use the waterways and coastal transport. This is going to reduce cost, save time and at the same time will be very good for the environment." "I appeal to all automobile manufacturers to use waterways for transporting their automobiles," he said through video conferencing from Nagpur. The Ashok Leyland consignment of 185 trucks will be transported through the roll-on roll-off (RoRo) coastal movement from the Chennai port to the Mongla port in Bangladesh. Gadkari recalled that India had signed a coastal shipping agreement with Bangladesh during Prime Minister Narenda Modi's 2015 visit there. The RoRo service was already happening between Chennai and Kochi and Kochi to Kandla and "this is a great example which is going to inspire and motivate all automobile manufacturers", Gadkari added. Union minister for state for shipping and road transport Pon Radhakrishnan said the export of trucks by Ashok Leyland by the sea route to Bangladesh would reduce the time by about 15-20 days as it takes only five days to reach the destination by sea. The benefits include avoiding pollution and possible accidents, the minister, present at the Chennai port, added. Ashok Leyland managing director Vinod K. Dasari said the company had been exporting trucks to Bangladesh for 40 years using the road route and added that various issues, including congestion at the border and delay in crossing it, had prompted them to think of an alternative following which the government suggested the sea route. "We do about 5,000 vehicles per year for Bangladesh. This is the first lot of 185 vehicles (through RoRo) and hopefully we continue to do more and use this as a route rather than the long (road) route," he said. PTI