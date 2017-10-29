ONGC profit crawls

New Delhi: ONGC Ltd's second-quarter profit rose a piffling 3.1 per cent to Rs 5,131 crore compared with Rs 4,975 crore a year ago.

The muted growth in profit came even as the crude price realisation from nominated fields jumped 6.9 per cent to $51.22 per barrel during the quarter.

The crude price realisation from joint venture fields also increased 8.5 per cent to $45.89 per barrel.

However, price of natural gas on gross calorific value (GCV) basis stood at $2.48 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) in the September quarter, down 19 per cent from $3.06 per mmbtu in the corresponding previous quarter.

Total income rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 18,966 crore from Rs 18,395 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company said in a statement its total crude oil production during the second quarter stood at 6.450 million tonnes, a marginal 0.9 per cent increase year-on-year, while total gas production rose 7.7 per cent to 6.255 billion cubic meter.

The ONGC board has approved an interim dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 3 on each equity share of Rs 5. The total payout on this account will be Rs 3,850 crore. The record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for November 6.

Adani Transmission

Adani Transmission's second-quarter consolidated net profit after tax fell 33 per cent to Rs 66.69 crore from Rs 99.54 crore a year ago, Adani Transmission said.

"Comparable consolidated PAT remains steady at Rs 67 crore in the reporting quarter compared with Rs 66 crore a year ago (excluding one-time deferred tax reversal adjustment of Rs 34 crore)," the company said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income was down at Rs 9.43 crore against Rs 32.41 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 752.86 crore compared with Rs 688.44 crore a year ago.

The company has entered into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infra till January 15 for buyout talks for the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai.