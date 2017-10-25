More bank reforms on agenda

POLICY PILL: Arun Jaitley in New Delhi

on Tuesday. (PTI) New Delhi: The government on Tuesday promised more reforms for banks on a day it announced a Rs 2.11-lakh-crore programme to recapitalise state-owned lenders. State-owned banks, which provide much of the credit in the economy, are saddled with a mountain of bad debt that has crimped their ability to offer new loans, frustrating the government's attempts to revive investment. The decision to recapitalise the banks is meant to clear that bottleneck, finance minister Arun Jaitley said at a press conference in New Delhi. The programme involves mobilisation of capital up to Rs 2.11 lakh crore over the next two years through budgetary provisions of Rs 18,139 crore and recapitalisation bonds worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The balance Rs 58,000 crore will be raised by banks from the market by diluting government equity. Jaitley indicated that the bonds would not be counted as government deficit. "Globally these (bonds) do not reflect in the fiscal deficit. (However, this would depend) on who is issuing and what is the nature of the bonds," he added. State-run banks have bad loans accounting for 13.69 per cent of their total advances. Around Rs 4.55 lakh crore in bad debt was added between July 2015 and July 2017, according to the finance ministry. Officials said the bonds were likely to be of 10-year tenures carrying low coupon rates and could be either issued by the central government or the RBI or through a special purpose vehicle. The interest on these bonds will be borne by the Centre. The government had issued recapitalisation bonds in 1995 and it did not form part of the fiscal deficit then, North Block officials said. The controversial plan to issue recapitalisation bonds is seen as a way to recycle banks' money to re-capitalise other banks whose bad loan portfolios have eroded their ability to lend. Former SBI managing director Sanjay Bhattacharya, said, "It seems like a plan to take money out of one pocket to put into another." M. Govinda Rao, a former member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said, "Basically what has been talked about in the financial circles is that these 10-year bonds will not be paid back but converted into equity. If that is so, then this would be a deferred divestment programme."