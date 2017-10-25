Momo chain eyes exports

MORE ON MENU

Calcutta: Wow! Momo, the city-based food startup, is planning to export frozen momos to the US and the UK and compete with exporters from Nepal.

The momo chain is also setting up a new production facility in Bengal at an investment of Rs 20 crore, which will help its retail expansion in India.

"We will consider exporting to the UK and the US. We are at present setting up a manufacturing facility in Kasba, which will be ready by September next year. The investment will be around Rs 20 crore," said Sagar J. Daryani, co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo.

At present, the company has a presence in Calcutta, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kochi and Delhi-NCR.

Daryani said the firm had both shop-in-shop format as well as retail outlets and it had recently tied up with Big Bazar to expand its presence.

"We are expecting a turnover of Rs 90 crore this financial year and our aim is to reach around Rs 150 crore the year after," Daryani said.

On the product side, Daryani said the firm had expanded its menu to include momo burgers and chocolate momos and was looking to sell packaged momo sauces in the future.

Wow! Momo, set up in 2008, is valued at Rs 300 crore.