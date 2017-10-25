Mixed bag from Infosys

Mumbai: Infosys on Tuesday trimmed its revenue forecast for the year despite reporting a surprise rise in quarterly profit.

The results are the first since Vishal Sikka quit as chief executive in August after a lengthy feud between the board and the company founders that also led to a reorganisation of the board. Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and a former CEO, was named chairman and the company continues to search for a new CEO.

Breaking with tradition, the company reported the numbers after market hours.

Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 3,726 crore for the quarter, which marked a growth of 3.33 per cent over Rs 3,606 crore in the same period a year ago. Analysts were expecting the company to report profits in the range of Rs 3500 crore.

During the quarter, revenues in rupee terms stood at Rs 17,567 crore, an increase of 1.5 per cent over the same period last year and 2.9 per cent sequentially. In dollar terms it came at $2,728 million - a growth of 2.9 per cent on a sequential basis. This, however, came below the expectations of a few brokerages.

There was yet another disappointment when the company lowered its revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal to 5.5-6.5 per cent, from the earlier 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

U.B. Pravin Rao, interim CEO and managing director, said the two primary headwinds that the company saw in the current quarter was the lower number of working days and the furlough impact.

"Thus there is the typical seasonal softness that we see. Moreover, we also see account specific softness," he said.

Significantly, Infosys also indicated that it would not change the growth course charted by former CEO Vishal Sikka.