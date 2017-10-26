Market bonds with PSU banks

Mumbai: Public sector bank shares soared on Wednesday, sending stock indices to record highs after the Union cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs 2.11-lakh-crore plan to recapitalise state-run banks over the next two years, although it was unclear how the funding will be structured. The BSE Sensex closed above the 33000-mark for the first time, while the Nifty too ended at a fresh high 10295.35. The index closed at a new peak of 33042.50, a rise of 435.16 points or 1.33 per cent - its biggest single-session gain since May 25 when it had surged 448.39 points. Market capitalisation of all the companies listed on the BSE rose by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore (Rs 1.96 lakh crore) to Rs 141.79 lakh crore. Shares of state-owned banks, otherwise known for the huge amount of bad loans on their books, were much in demand on hopes that the recapitalisation will enable them to improve lending and grow their balancesheets. However, the rally was not broad-based. The BSE small cap index fell and of the 30-share Sensex pack, only 18 ended with gains. Of the 2,829 active stocks on the BSE, 1,158 gained, while 1,541 declined and 130 remained unchanged. "The recapitalisation plan sparked astonishingly steep gains in state-run banks, while short-covering ahead of F&O expiry added momentum. "Giddy levels though saw profit-booking in sectors other than banks, as investors continued to mix and match the earnings and valuations with more key earnings still to play out," said Anand James of Geojit Financial Services. Rally points Shares of Punjab National Bank rose a whopping 46.20 per cent. While Bank of India jumped 33.96 per cent, Bank of Baroda soared 31.47 per cent and the State Bank of India rose 27.58 per cent on the BSE. Among others, Indian Bank gained 21.48 per cent, Andhra Bank 18.97 per cent, Syndicate Bank 17.37 per cent and Bank of Maharashtra gained 16.01 per cent. The SBI's market valuation soared Rs 60,597.68 crore to Rs 2,80,282.68 crore, PNB added Rs 12,789.68 crore to touch Rs 42,963.68 crore and Bank of Baroda saw its market cap rising by Rs 10,380.28 crore to Rs 43,364.28 crore. Experts are of the view that the recapitalisation plan would place PSU banks on a better footing vis-à-vis NBFCs and private sector banks. As the state-owned banks were burdened by NPAs, growth was a major casualty. "We perceive the recapitalisation exercise as a credible step towards strengthening the banking system. "Private banks/NBFCs were major beneficiaries of growth as PSU banks were struggling and thus ceding market share. Though we do not expect the capital infusion to alter the equation significantly, it is likely to bring PSU banks back in the game in a few segments - government projects, SMEs,'' a note from Edelweiss Securities said. NBFCs feel pressure The fear that the proposed recapitalisation will improve PSU banks' muscle led to selling pressure in several NBFCs. Market circles pointed out that Tuesday's announcement would lead to re-rating of PSU banks and some more correction in valuations of a few private lenders and NBFCs. Core sector upbeat Infrastructure stocks were in demand on the government's plan to build over 83,677km of roads over the next five years. Major road builders such as Ashoka Buildcon, Sadbhav Infrastructure and J Kumar Infraprojects gained up to 8.71 per cent. Shares of L&T gained around 6 per cent on hopes that the company will stand to gain from the core sector push.