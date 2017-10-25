Late fee on GST returns waived

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday waived the penalty on delayed filing of initial GST returns for the months of August and September.

"To facilitate taxpayers, the late fee on the filing of GSTR-3B for August and September has been has been waived," finance minister Arun Jaitley tweeted.

He said that the late fee which has already been charged to businesses will be credited back to the taxpayers' accounts.

The government had earlier waived the late fee for delayed filing of the maiden returns for July.

Businesses have been demanding that the government waives penalty for delayed filing of 3B returns.

Collection count

The government has collected Rs 92,150 crore as GST in September from 42.91 lakh businesses, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Of this, Rs 14,042 crore is on account of central GST, while state GST is worth Rs 21,172 crore.

Integrated GST collections stood at Rs 48,948 crore, of which Rs 23,951 crore was on account of imports.