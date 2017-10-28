Khadim gears up for IPO

Siddhartha Roy Burman in Calcutta on Friday.

Calcutta: Footwear major Khadim will enter the capital market with a Rs 543-crore maiden offer next month, the second debut issue by a company from Bengal in as many months.

The company, the second largest footwear retailer after Bata in India, will keep Rs 50 crore to grow the business, while the rest will be subsumed by the existing shareholders, especially private equity player Fairwinds.

The price band has been set at Rs 745-750 for a share of Rs 10 face value giving it a price-earning (PE) multiple of 43.7. Following the IPO, the promoters will hold a 60 per cent stake in the company.

"We have been creating value for the shareholders and hopefully will continue to do so," Siddhartha Roy Burman, chairman and managing director of Khadim India Ltd, said. Fairwinds had invested Rs 90 crore for a 33 per cent stake in 2013 and it would get Rs 443 crore if the IPO goes through.

The company plans to grow its retail presence across India raising its tally from the present 853 stores.

Chief financial officer Ishani Roy said the company would focus on an asset light model for expansion.

Moreover, it would also increase the share of sub-brands that are sold at a premium over mother brand Khadim's.