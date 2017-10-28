ITC second-quarter net grows marginally

Calcutta: ITC has recorded a second-quarter net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore, a growth of 5.6 per cent over Rs 2,500.03 crore in the corresponding year ago period. A subdued market with tax pressure on the cigarette business and challenging operating conditions in farm and hotels business have affected margins.

Total income during the quarter was Rs 10,258.13 crore against Rs 14,091.96 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The fast moving consumer goods business has recorded a growth in the quarter despite a muted environment and the GST transition.

ITC said growth was driven by the strong performance of the branded packaged food and personal care businesses, partly offset by the impact of the ongoing restructuring of retail and trade footprints in the lifestyle retail business.

The cigarette business came under pressure because of a rise in tax under the GST.

"The combined impact of an increase in excise duty announced in the Union budget 2017 and a revision in GST compensation cess resulted in an incremental tax burden of over 20 per cent on the company," ITC said in a statement.

The performance of hotels, especially the food and beverage revenues, was affected by the liquor ban on highways, which prevailed for a significant part of the quarter even as there was an increase in average room revenues. Renovation work at the ITC Maurya and ITC Maratha has weighed on the performance of the hotel business.

The company has made progress during the quarter on the construction of ITC hotels in Hyderabad, Calcutta and Ahmedabad and WelcomHotels in Guntur and Bhubaneswar. The performance of the agri segment was impacted by a shortage of leaf tobacco in Andhra Pradesh.

The paperboards and packaging business has benefited from a richer product mix and cost saving initiatives but growth in revenue was muted because of subdued demand in FMCG and legal cigarette industry, surplus capacity in domestic markets and zero duty and cheap imports.

At Rs 269.35, ITC stocks were up 0.32 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.