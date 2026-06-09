MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

India mulls extension of import tax exemption on petrochemicals beyond June 30

In April, the central government suspended the import tax on ​40 petrochemical products until June 30 to help industries across sectors that are grappling with pharmaceuticals shortages caused by the Iran war

Reuters Published 09.06.26, 07:42 PM
A petrochemical complex

Representational image File picture

India will consider extending import tax exemptions on petrochemicals used for making plastics ​and pharmaceutical goods beyond June 30 to help local industries, Ravi Teja, deputy director at the Department of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

In April, India suspended the import tax on ​40 petrochemical products until June 30 to help industries across sectors that are grappling with pharmaceuticals shortages caused by the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT

India is a net importer of such petrochemical derivatives though ‌it ⁠also produces them domestically using feedstocks such as liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, and ethane.

"They (Ministry of Commerce) are monitoring the situation. Final Decision on extension will be taken only after assessing the geopolitical situation and if ministry feels it is necessary," Teja told Reuters.

Days after the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Indian government ordered companies to ​divert locally ​produced petrochemical ⁠components to making LPG, mostly used as cooking gas.

RELATED TOPICS

Petrochemicals Industry Narendra Modi Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PoK under shutdown amid anti-Islamabad protests over 'refugee' seats, police crackdown

Around 2,000 JAAC supporters launched a protest march from Bhimber and were expected to travel via Mirpur to Muzaffarabad, BBC Urdu reported. Another group of protesters was scheduled to move from Rawalakot to the regional capital
Dharmendra Pradhan
Quote left Quote right

The NTA will conduct the re-NEET on June 21. We took additional precautions this time

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT