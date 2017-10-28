ICICI Bank profit drops

Mumbai: ICICI Bank on Friday reported a 34 per cent drop in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The country's largest private sector bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,058.19 crore compared with Rs 3,102.27 crore in the same period of the previous year. Though the profit number missed Street estimates, what came as a relief is the lender's reported stable asset quality. With the Reserve Bank of India's assessment still pending, the country's second largest commercial bank did not have to disclose whether there was any divergence in non-performing assets (NPAs) for the year ended March 31, 2017 with that of the apex bank. ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar told newspersons at a conference call following the results that any divergence will be reported by the lender during the third quarter. One of the reasons for the drop in profit in the reporting quarter is that there was a gain of Rs 5,682.03 crore in the same period last year as the bank had sold part of its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company via the IPO. On the other hand, it notched up a gain of Rs 2,012.15 crore in the second quarter as it sold part of its shares in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. Net interest income of the bank rose 9 per cent to Rs 5,709 crore from Rs 5,253 crore in the same period last year. ICICI Bank said there was a decline in gross NPA additions during the quarter. While the percentage of gross NPAs declined to 7.87 per cent from 7.99 per cent in the preceding quarter, in absolute terms gross NPAs stood at Rs 44,488.54 crore against Rs 43,147.64 crore in the first quarter of this year and Rs 32,547.50 crore in the year-ago period. With respect to the 12 accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), ICICI Bank was required to make an additional provision of Rs 651.17 crore. The bank had made this entire additional provision during the second quarter. Yes Bank stock tanks Shares of Yes Bank on Friday slumped over 7 per cent as the private sector lender reported higher bad loans during the second quarter of this fiscal following a divergence in non-performing assets (NPAs) as reported by it and that assessed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the year ended March 31, 2017. On the BSE, the lender's scrip plunged 7.39 per cent to settle at Rs 307.20. During intra-day trades, it dropped 9.85 per cent to Rs 299.