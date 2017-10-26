HUL net rises 16%

Mumbai: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has reported a 16.42 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,276 crore for the September quarter, taking advantage of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,096 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Net profit in the last quarter stood at Rs 1,283 crore.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,199 crore against Rs 8,335 crore in the year-ago period, down 1.63 per cent.

"The impact of GST was during the early part of the quarter, but overall the transition to GST has been smooth," P.B. Balaji, chief financial officer of HUL, said.

On inventory levels getting back to normal, Balaji said it is fair to say the urban channel has almost gone back to normal and the rural area is rapidly picking up.

On the outlook, Balaji said the company expects the rural demand to pick up and is banking on good monsoon this season, among other factors.

HUL's expenses in the second quarter were down 5.95 per cent at Rs 6,748 crore compared with Rs 7,175 crore during the July-September period last fiscal.

"In a challenging business environment, we delivered a particularly strong overall performance. This reflects the strength of our brands and our relentless focus on execution in the market place," HUL chairman Harish Manwani said.

Revenue from the personal care segment during the reporting quarter was Rs 3,910 crore against Rs 4,028 crore a year earlier. The figure from homecare stood at Rs 2,739 crore compared with the earlier Rs 2,777 crore.

The refreshment category chipped in with Rs 1,222 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,169 crore in the year-ago period.