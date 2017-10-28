Higher fuel sales propel Indian Oil earnings

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation on Friday reported an 18 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit at Rs 3,696.29 crore on the back of higher fuel sales.The state-owned oil retailer had posted a net profit of Rs 3,121.89 crore in the year-ago period. Domestic sales rose to over 19 million tonnes (mt) during the reporting quarter from 18.5mt in the year-ago period, while exports rose 52 per cent to 1.9mt. IOC's refineries turned 16.1mt of crude oil into fuel in the second quarter compared with 15.6mt in July-September 2016. Revenues of the public sector oil giant increased to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 1 lakh crore last year. However, the gross refining margin (GRM), on converting each barrel of crude to petroleum products, fell during the second quarter to $6.08 per barrel against GRM of $7.19 in the same quarter last year. According to Indian Oil, it has resolved its dispute with the Odisha government on an interest free loan agreement. "During the last quarter (Q2), the company has settled its liability for entry tax in Haryana, including interest, and consequently, an amount of Rs 2,808.05 crore has been written back," it said. Following the revised pay and allowances of employees announced earlier this month, IOC said it had provided for an estimated liability on its account. "The pay revision implementation is in process and the company does not anticipate any major change in liability on this account," the oil marketer said. The company also had an inventory gain of Rs 1,056 crore in July-September against a loss of Rs 686 crore in the previous fiscal, he said. Inventory gain kicks in when a company buys crude oil at a particular rate, but by the time it is able to process and turn it into fuel, the rates have gone up, resulting in higher value for the product. Reverse of this results is inventory loss. IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh said since petrol, diesel and jet fuel had been kept out of the GST regime, the company had taken a Rs 300-crore hit on pre-tax profits.