HDFC Bank net up

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Tuesday reported a 20.1 per cent growth in its September-quarter net profit at Rs 4,151 crore on the back of rising core income and narrowing expenses. However, the bank has witnessed a jump in provisions mainly due to a restructured account. Without giving any details of the account that has been restructured under the 5:25 scheme, and the outstanding, the bank said it is a performing account and it is exploring how to classify it. "It is a standard, performing account with no outstanding dues for us. But we have set aside contingency provisions," deputy managing director Paresh Sukthankar said and added that most of the Rs 397 crore marked as "general provisions" was towards this purpose. The bank's overall provisions almost doubled to Rs 1,476 crore from Rs 749 crore in the year-ago period. HDFC Bank's core net interest income grew by 22 per cent to Rs 9,752 crore on the back of a 22 per cent growth in advances, while the non-interest income was up 24 per cent to Rs 3,605 crore. Sukthankar said the bank has passed on the benefits of lower rates to borrowers, which has resulted in a 0.10 per cent drop in its net interest margins to 4.3 per cent. The loan growth was split almost evenly between the retail and the wholesale segments, he said, adding that the latter was driven by demand for working capital. The demand for term loans or project loans, an indicator of uptick in the economy, is still multiple quarters away, he said. HDFC Bank's gross non performing assets ratio stood at 1.26 per cent against 1.02 per cent in the year-ago period. Sukthankar said the stress in agri book, which had led to a spurt in NPAs in the preceding quarter, remains though there has not been a jump in NPAs due to seasonality. The bank has two accounts in the revised list of 40 dud accounts to be resolved through the National Company Law Tribunal, he added.