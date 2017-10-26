Govt lists merits of highway project

New Delhi: The government's mega highway project, including Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP), is likely to contribute 2-3 per cent to the country's economic growth and reduce logistics cost by 25 per cent. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the projects would be awarded in the later half of 2018 and the government was hopeful that the scheme would elicit a great response from the private sector. "It is our target to start the first phase of Bharatmala before the end of 2018,"said Gadkari. "Our infrastructure plan will contribute 2-3 per cent to the GDP," Gadkari said, adding that the first phase would be completed in a span of three years. According to Gadkari, the national roads development project would result in the creation of 30-34 crore mandays of work. "It is our constant aim to make roads safer and Bharatmala will address this," he said. India's GDP growth for the April-June quarter slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent, causing resentments on account of lower job creation. Bharatmala is the second-largest highway project after the National Highway Development Programme (NHDP) that aims to improve the connectivity in border and other areas. The government approved the Bharatmala project to develop and expand around 35,000km of roads at an investment of Rs 5.3 lakh crore by 2022. A total of around 24,800km roads are being considered in phase I of Bharatmala. In addition, the phase includes 10,000km of balance road work under the NHDP, taking the total to 34,800km. The project will be funded through various sources, including Rs 2.09 lakh crore raised from the market, Rs 1.06 lakh crore through private investment and Rs 2.19 lakh crore from the Central Road Fund or toll collection. The project will be taken up by the ministry in two phases of 24,800km and 30,600km each, and envisages connecting the "missing links" in the NHDP. "Wherever we found that there were missing gaps which needs to be optimised... Bharatmala was conceptualised," Yudhvir Singh Malik, secretary, road transport, said. According to Malik, an "intensive study" was undertaken to conceptualise the programme to solve issues related to traffic congestion, seamless cargo movement across ports and border area connectivity. "Identification has gone through three layers of due diligence. First, is identification of origin and destination study, second is traffic study and third was satellite mapping of routes," Malik added.