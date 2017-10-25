Feedback holds key to Bengal rank

STATE STATUS: Amit Mitra in Calcutta on Tuesday. Picture by Sanat Kumar Sinha Calcutta: Bengal finance and industries minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday urged industrialists to share their experience of doing business in the state "truthfully" in a central government survey that aims to confirm the claims a state makes about improving the ease of doing business. Bengal has risen to the third place in the ranking of thirty-six states and Union territories and is placed after Haryana and Telangana in the pecking order, according to the Business Reform Action Plan 2017 of the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) under the Union ministry of commerce. In 2016, Bengal was in the 15th position. The action plan ranks the states based on claims of implementation of reforms on regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures. The ratings are based on labour reforms, contract enforcement, inspection reforms, single-window system, land availability and allotment, construction permits, environmental registration, utility permits and payment of taxes. "From this year DIPP will assign only 50 per cent weightage on the points. For the remaining 50 per cent, they will do a survey in the states. I am confident that Bengal will be able to hold on to the elevation in rank from 15th to third. You truthfully share your experience," Mitra said at an event organised by five chambers of commerce and the state chapter of Credai. The DIPP plans to carry out a comprehensive business-to-government feedback exercise in 2017. Feedback will be taken from businesses on the quality of reforms claimed by the states and Union territories. The scores will be aggregated over all the surveys conducted to yield an overall score for the state/Union territory, the commerce ministry had said in April. Mitra said the the department of industrial policy and promotion had increased the parameters on which the states were going to be ranked from 340 to 372. "Out of the 372 points of the new analysis, Bengal has already complied with 333 points. As on October 23, 2017, Bengal is placed in the third position, when it was 15th earlier," Mitra said. Even if the central government tried to water down the ranking from the objective points by including the survey, support from industry would help the state retain its ranking, he added. The business associations that participated in the event today called for cheaper power tariffs for industrial units and wider reach of banks in the state to improve access to bank credit for small units.