Estimate of interest burden

New Delhi: Recapitalisation bonds are likely to cost the government about Rs 9,000 crore annually by way of interest payment though they will not have any inflationary impact on the economy, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Wednesday. "The true fiscal cost of issuing the Rs 1.35-lakh-crore recapitalisation bonds is the interest payment of about Rs 8,000-9,000 crore," Subramanian said. While announcing the bonds on Tuesday, finance minister Arun Jaitley had indicated that they would not be counted as government deficit. Officials said the bonds were likely to have a 10-year tenure and could either be issued by the central government or the RBI or a special purpose vehicle. The CEA said "there is a view that there are too many banks and a few unviable ones. The aim is to shrink the scope of unviable banks... one possibility would be to recapitalise the unviable banks only to the extent necessary to finance their current balance sheet." Analysts said if the CEA's views got translated into action, stronger banks would get the lion's share of the recapitalisation bond earnings, while the weaker lenders would be allowed to either die or made workable and then expected to either fend for themselves or be sold off. Goldman Sachs said in a report that the bank capital infusion had the potential to increase credit and GDP growth by 1 percentage point and 0.5 percentage point, respectively. On the fiscal position, Goldman Sachs said "the near-term risks are skewed towards a deterioration in the fiscal position, while the medium-term fiscal fundamentals could actually improve". Moody's said the infusion of recapitalisation bonds was "credit positive" as the public sector banks would get enough capital to satisfy their Basel-III capital requirements as well as adequately address their asset quality challenges. According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML), the recap bonds should help PSU banks heal their broken balance sheets. "Once growth recovers, the government can convert these bonds into normal G-secs and sell them to the market, as happened in the past," the report said.