Emami in fine form

Calcutta: Emami Ltd, the fast moving consumer goods firm, has reported a 49.69 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal on the back of a recovery in demand after the rollout of the goods and services tax.

Emami has reported a net profit of Rs 98.60 crore compared with Rs 65.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations (after incorporating changes in accounting treatment of indirect tax) during the quarter was Rs 712.48 crore compared with Rs 625.34 crore a year ago.

"After a challenging first quarter faced with GST apprehensions resulting in substantial wholesale destocking, in the second quarter, we have recovered significantly," Emami director Mohan Goenka said on Wednesday.

Harsha V Agarwal, Emami director, said the company expects its new offerings during the quarter will receive encouraging consumer response in the coming days.