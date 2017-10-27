Concern over deficit course

Mumbai: The Rs 2.11-lakh-crore recapitalisation plan for PSU banks may make it difficult for the government to achieve the 3.2 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 if it plans to issue two-thirds of the proposed recap bonds, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday. The rating agency, however, added that the capital infusion plan was a significant change from the "drip-feed approach" of the last few years and should help address the capital shortages that are a major negative influence on the viability ratings of the banks. Of the total Rs 2.11 lakh crore, Rs 1.35 lakh crore would be in the form of recapitalisation bonds, while the rest would involve a combination of already announced budgetary support and capital raisings by the banks themselves from the capital markets. "The recapitalisation plan could make this target (fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent in this year) more difficult to achieve if recapitalisation bonds are to be issued by the central government, which might mean expenditure cuts elsewhere. Recapitalisation bonds would still imply contingent liabilities for the government if they are instead issued by quasi-government institutions,'' Fitch observed. According to the rating agency, the planned injections will go a long way in plugging the total capital gap. Yet, lending growth is likely to remain weak, at least in the short term, as banks will prioritise asset resolution and provisioning over expansion. It also noted that since the size of capital allocation is determined by performance, the largest share will go to stronger banks, while the smaller, struggling ones could be swept up into the government's consolidation agenda. It however, was quick to point out that the additional pressure on fiscal balances could be more than offset by the beneficial impact recapitalisation may have in eventually helping to return the banking sector to health, which would support the longer-term economic outlook and reduce uncertainty.