Clean chit to Panaya

Mumbai: The Infosys board under chairman Nandan Nilekani has given a clean chit to the Panaya acquisition. The Bangalore-based firm also indicated that it would not release the full investigation report into the acquisition. The $200-million acquisition of Panaya and the severance package paid to former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal were the key friction points between co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and the former board of Infosys. Infosys had commissioned law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and risk consultants Control Risks to investigate allegations a whistleblower had made about the Panaya buy. The investigation found "no evidence whatsoever to support" wrongdoing by the company, its directors or its employees. While Infosys had released a summary of the report, Murthy had demanded that the full report be made public. Infosys on Tuesday said Nilekani had conducted a review of all the external investigations into the complaints. "I believe all stakeholders acted out of a strong passion for Infosys, wanting what they believed to be the best for the company and to see it succeed. In light of my review of these matters, I am fully persuaded, as is the entire board, that the conclusions of the independent investigations are correct," Nilekani said. On the severance package, Infosys admitted that while this "could have been better handled", it had identified opportunities for improvements in processes and practices, which have been implemented. The Infosys board also decided against making public more details of the probe. Murthy on Tuesday said he was disappointed with the core questions still unanswered. "The core question still is how and why the Infosys board approved an unusual and unprecedented severance payment agreement of 1000 per cent to the former CFO," he said.