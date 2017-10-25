Cabinet go-ahead for mega highway plan

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved highway projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore, including the ambitious Bharatmala programme, over the next five years. Under the Bharatmala highway development plan, the government will develop and expand around 35,000km of roads at an investment of Rs 5.3 lakh crore by 2022. It will include 44 economic corridors that will connect border areas and improve port and coastal connectivity. Bharatmala is the second-largest highway project after the National Highway Development Project under which 50,000km of roads were developed. Through the development of highways and roads, the government plans to bolster economic activity and generate at least 14.2 crore man-days across the country by 2022. Finance secretary Ashok Lavasa said the categories of roads proposed under Bharatmala include economic corridors (9,000km); border roads (2000km); coastal and port connectivity (2000km) and greenfield expressways (800km). The government plans to bring out simultaneous tenders for different segments of road construction to ensure speedy completion of the projects. "The government's decision to enhance spending in roads and highways, including port connectivity and border and cross-border roads, will have a big multiplier impact on economic growth," Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of the CII, said. Analysts said the push to road infrastructure would have a ripple effect on construction and job creation. On the funding for Bharatmala, Lavasa said debt worth Rs 2.09 lakh crore will be raised, while private investment worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore will be mobilised through the PPP route. Another Rs 2.19 lakh crore will be provided from the Central Road Fund and toll collections of the NHAI. In addition to 34,800 km under Bharatmala, balance works of 48,877 km of works under other current schemes will be implemented in parallel by NHAI/MoRTH with an outlay of Rs.1.57 lakhs crores. This will be financed by providing Rs. 0.97 lakhs crores from CRF and Rs. 0.59 lakhs crores as Gross Budgetary support. He said for the first time ever, monetisation of 82 operating highways under a low risk Toll - Operate- Maintain-Transfer (ToT) Model has been initiated with a private investment potential of Rs 34,000 crore. The 1st bundle of 9 NH stretches of 680.64 Km has been put out to tender by NHAI with potential monetization value of Rs. 6258 crore. Manish B Agarwal, Partner and Leader, Infrastructure, PwC India said "in Bharatmala programme, the focus on economic corridors will help ensure investments are focussed on economic returns." A study under the proposed Bharatmala project by global consultancy firm AT Kearney had identified 44 economic corridors. The government also plans to improve the speed of traffic movement on key corridors by providing uniform four-lane roads. The government's new plan could significantly increase the average distance a truck covers daily in the country. According to estimates, due to poor roads, narrow width and congestion, a truck in India covers only an average distance of 250-300 km daily, while in developed countries trucks cover an average 700-800 km daily. According to government estimates, the construction of 10,000km of highways may generate four crore man-days annually. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said under Bharatmala, the government will build over 20,000km of highways in the first phase. The Bharatmala works have been proposed for completion in 5 years by 2021-22 through NHAI, NHIDCL, MoRTH and State PWDs.