Big rise in PCBL profit

Calcutta: Phillips Carbon Black's second-quarter profit jumped to Rs 50.78 crore from Rs 12.49 crore a year ago.

Net sales of the carbon black major rose 17 per cent to Rs 597.58 crore. It also announced a Rs 6-a-share special interim dividend.

PCBL chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the site for a new 1.2-lakh-tonne-per-year plant would be finalised in the next few months. Sites in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were being considered.

Moreover, a 80,000-tonne expansion at existing plants of Palej and Mundra in Gujarat at Rs 300 crore is going to be complete by the end of 2018-19.

Goenka said PCBL would pare total debt to Rs 700 crore by March 31, 2018 from Rs 1,200 crore at the end of March 2017.

Goenka said cost optimisation and increasing productivity led to the performance. The PCBL stock also reacted positively to the performance.