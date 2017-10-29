Bharat 22 ETF in November

New Delhi: The government will next month launch the Bharat 22 exchange-traded fund (ETF), managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, to garner about Rs 8,000 crore.

The new fund offer (NFO) will open for anchor investors on November 14, while subscription for retail investors will begin from November 15 and continue till November 17, ICICI Prudential MF said in a statement.

An upfront discount of 3 per cent will be offered to all category of investors.

Bharat-22 comprises 22 scrips of public sector units, banks and entities in which the government holds a minority stake.

"The Bharat 22 ETF is an excellent avenue for investors to participate in some of the best companies with high future growth potential.

"The ETF is well diversified with investments across six core sectors - basic materials, energy, finance, FMCG, industrial and utilities. It offers good opportunity and prospects for investors and we are confident of an overwhelming response to this NFO," said Neeraj Kumar Gupta, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam).

The state-owned companies or PSUs that are part of the new ETF are ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco. It also includes government's strategic holding in Axis Bank, ITC and L&T held through the SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India). PTI