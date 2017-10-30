Bankruptcy rule faces Essar test

New Delhi: A bid by the Ruias to buy back their own asset - Hazira-based Essar Steel - in a bankruptcy process has raised serious questions of propriety over the entire exercise. Though legally allowed under the bankruptcy code, bankers are worried this could set a precedence for promoters to buy back their assets in a roundabout way at deep discounts and automatically wipe out their debts. Finance ministry officials are also worried about the potential political fall-out of the move. The RBI has identified the huge bad debt in Essar Steel as one of a dozen non-performing assets with banks which have to be resolved immediately through a new bankruptcy code where lenders take over assets and then try to sell them to recover their dues. Among those who are believed to have bid for Essar Steel are Tata Steel, Arcelor-Mittal and Sumitomo. However, what is troubling bankers and the North Block is Essar's own bid to buy back its plant. "The question that arises is both moral and political. Obviously the plant will sell for far, far less than their total loan dues. So if the promoters buy back their own plant at a fraction of their dues, we may well have to answer questions in Parliament and outside on why we allowed such a large hair-cut," said top finance ministry officials. However, officials admit: "Essar may offer more money to buy Essar Steel than other bidders, in which case there will the prudential question of why we should not accept a higher bid." Said Sanjay Bhattacharya, former managing director of the SBI, "The firms put up for insolvency at the RBI's insistence are those whose promoters have not been able to run them successfully and have not been able to pay back their debts. To allow them to bid would mean to allow an unsuccessful management a chance to buy back their own assets at a discounted price and wipe off money owed through banks to tens of thousands of ordinary depositors." # Said V. Ashok, CFO, Essar: "Essar Group has submitted an expression of interest for Essar Steel. A resolution plan will be submitted to the Insolvency Resolution Professional within the scheduled time frame. IBC allows promoters to bid for their company at the NCLT and there are no limitations." "The bankruptcy code allows promoter groups to buy back their own units at discounted prices in a roundabout way, which does not mete out any punitive measures against a management which has not succeeded under free enterprise conditions," said Dipak Bhattacharya of Tottenham India Law Associates.