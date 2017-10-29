Bandhan net rises 18%

Calcutta: Bandhan Bank's net profit has grown 18.21 per cent during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, on the back of a rise in both interest income and non-interest income. Net profit during the quarter was Rs 331 crore against Rs 280 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The net interest income for the quarter was Rs 694 crore compared with Rs 569 crore a year ago, up 21.97 per cent.

Non-interest income during the quarter was Rs 223 crore against Rs 134 crore, a growth of 66.42 per cent.

Total advances of the bank (including interbank participation certificates) during the quarter was Rs 22,111 crore, a growth of 23.42 per cent over the previous year.

Deposits have grown 42.29 per cent to Rs 25,442 crore. Low cost current account-savings account deposits accounted for 28.18 per cent of the total deposits, up from 16.71 per cent in the year-ago period.

The net interest margin of the bank during the September quarter was 9.33 per cent, lower than 10.17 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year with the bank looking to pare its loan rates.

The bank has revised its marginal cost of fund based lending rates from October 10.

The gross non-performing assets of the bank was 1.26 per cent during the September quarter from 0.82 per cent in the June quarter.

The capital adequacy of the bank as on September 30 was 26.25 per cent with tier-1 capital adequacy ratio at 24.86 per cent.

"The bank has been continuously adding to its bouquet of loan and deposit products. We are cutting down delivery time of loan and taking meticulous care to maintain the quality of assets," said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO of Bandhan Bank.

"We have appointed the merchant bankers for our proposed initial public offering and preparing ourselves for the public issue," said Ghosh.

Bharat Financial

Bharat Financial Inclusion (formerly SKS Microfinance) on Saturday said its after-tax profit fell 18.49 per cent to Rs 119 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The net profit in the corresponding July-September quarter in 2016-17 stood at Rs 146 crore.