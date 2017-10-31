Airtel Q2 net profit dips 77% on Jio effect; Q3 blow to be from IUC cut

New Delhi, Oct. 31 (Agencies): Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom company, on Tuesday posted a 76.5 per cent plunge in consolidated net profit to Rs 343 crore for the September quarter, hit by disruptive pricing of newcomer Reliance Jio.

Airtel had posted a net profit of Rs 1,461 crore for the July- September quarter of last fiscal.

Airtel's total revenue fell 12 per cent to Rs 21,777 crore during the second quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 24,651.50 crore in the year-ago period.

”The financial stress in the industry continues due to double digit revenue decline and will be further accentuated by the reduction in IUC rates in the next quarter,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The IUC or interconnect usage charge is a fee that operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another, and older players with more towers stand to lose against later ones such as Jio, which ride their networks.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has ordered a cut in the IUC to six paisa a minute with effect from October 1, against 14 paisa.

Vittal said the changes would eventually force operator consolidation and exits as the industry has witnessed in the recent past.

”Airtel remains committed to its goal of increasing revenue market share in this competitive environment by providing superior customer experience and strategically investing behind building more data capacities,” Vittal said.

The consolidated revenues for just-ended quarter, at Rs 21,777 crore, represented a year on year drop of 10.4 per cent (reported drop of 11.7 per cent) on an underlying basis (that is adjusted for Africa and Bangladesh divested operating units and tower assets sale), Airtel said.

Airtel’s India revenues for the September quarter at Rs 16,728 crore have declined by 13 per cent over the year ago period, led by mobile drop of 17 per cent.

”Mobile market continues to experience value erosion and financial stress led by competitive pressures,” the company said.

Bharti Airtel and other established telecom players have been caught in a fierce tariff war with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.

Since its launch last year, Jio has offered unlimited free calls and dirt-cheap 4G data services.

Over the past few quarters, Bharti Airtel has been blaming the “pricing disruption” in the Indian telecom market caused by the Jio entry for the declining industry revenues and stress on sector profitability, cash flows and leverage.

The company’s consolidated net debt rose to Rs 91,480 crore against Rs 87,840 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares of the company closed at Rs 497.65 a piece, up by 0.98 basis point over the previous close on BSE. The second quarter earnings announcement came in after market hours.