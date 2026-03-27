The leading business school in Kolkata marks its 22nd convocation amid 25 years of excellence

The 22nd Convocation of Globsyn Business School (GBS), held at the Crystal Hall of Taj Bengal, Kolkata, marked not just a graduating batch but an institution stepping into 25 years of excellence in management education. Celebrating the Batch of 2023-25, the ceremony honoured over 300 graduates and reflected GBS’s continued journey in shaping responsible business leaders.

The ceremony was graced by an esteemed gathering of dignitaries and members of the Globsyn family. Present on the occasion were Mr Bikram Dasgupta, Founder & Chairman, Globsyn Group; Prof. R. C. Bhattacharya, Vice Chairman, Globsyn Group; Mrs Ranjana Dasgupta, Managing Trustee, Kalyani Foundation; and Mr Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, Globsyn Business School. The event was further enriched by the presence of the revered Chief Guest, Swami Atmapriyananda Maharaj, Pro-Chancellor, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), and the Guest of Honour, Shri Vinaya Varma, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, mjunction services limited. Also present were esteemed members of the Governing and Academic Council of the institute, along with Dr Abhishek Kumar, Principal, Globsyn Business School, distinguished guests, faculty members, alumni, parents, and graduating students.

The presence of Swami Atmapriyananda Maharaj as Chief Guest added a spiritual and philosophical dimension to the event, emphasising values, responsibility, and ethical leadership. Shri Vinaya Varma, Guest of Honour, further highlighted the importance of adaptability, integrity, and industry readiness in today’s evolving business world.

The 22nd Convocation also honoured the collective effort behind every graduating batch, from the vision of Mr Bikram Dasgupta and the leadership of Mr Rahul Dasgupta to the dedication of faculty and the trust of parents, all contributing to each student’s success.

Mr Bikram Dasgupta captured this vision in a deeply emotional way when he said, “Our journey of 25 years has taught us that education cannot remain linear; it must constantly evolve and embrace disruption. Here, we believe that true management education must also nurture a deep sense of sustainable development, both environmental and social, so that our students are not only industry-relevant but also future-ready. Through what I call learning ‘Beyond Education’, we have created an ecosystem that enables young minds to grow and emerge as compassionate, responsible managers for the corporate world.”

What made this convocation especially significant was its milestone year, as highlighted in the Welcome Address by Prof. R. C. Bhattacharya. It marked both the graduates’ academic culmination and the beginning of Globsyn Business School’s 25th year. Reflecting on more than two decades of transformation, he spoke about how GBS has evolved from a modest beginning into a vibrant institution that has shaped thousands of young managers, now contributing meaningfully across industries worldwide.

The 22nd Convocation became a celebration of continuity. Year after year, hundreds of students graduate from the GBS ecosystem, yet the emotions remain timeless. For the Batch 2023-25, it marked the culmination of two intense years of learning, challenges, collaboration, and growth. The hall resonated with pride as students received their diplomas in the presence of their families, mentors, and institutional leaders.

In his address, Mr Rahul Dasgupta emphasised, “These graduating students have experienced true transformation during their two years at the institution. Education at Globsyn Business School is not confined to classrooms; it is shaped by real business challenges, stronger analytical thinking, meaningful industry exposure, and, most importantly, the confidence to succeed in an ever-changing business environment.”

Blending academic rigour with practical exposure has been a defining strength of Globsyn Business School for 25 years. From its early days to being recognised as the ‘Benchmark for Higher Education in Eastern India’, the institution has consistently focused on innovation, industry collaboration, and value-based education.

Over the years, the institution has emphasised industry-oriented learning, research-driven thinking, and the integration of technology into management education. Graduates of the Batch 2023-25 step out into expanding opportunities, equipped to meet the growing demand for responsible, future-ready leaders, carrying forward the legacy of 25 years as ambassadors of the Globsyn ethos.

This article has been produced on behalf of Globsyn Business School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.