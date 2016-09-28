Road named after teacher

Sashiprabha Buragohain (second from right) unveils the plaque on Tuesday. Telegraph picture Jorhat, Sept. 27: A road here was today named after late Zehiruddin Ahmed, a pre-Independence day teacher of Jorhat Government Boys' Higher Secondary and Multi-Purpose School, following persistent efforts from leading citizens, some of whom were Ahmed's students. Ahmed was an illustrious teacher and an educationist, during the early 20th century, who as the headmaster (1931-1942), had taken the school to new heights. Many of his students became well-known figures and occupied top government posts. Eight former presidents of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Vaishnavite scholar and Srimanta Sankardev Award winner late Sonaram Chutia and former chief secretary of Assam, late Satyen Barkataki, were among his students. The 600-metre road is in the heart of the town and has the head post-office, district headquarters of the BSNL, range office of the forest department and several schools, including the one where Ahmed worked. Educationist and founder of Jonaki Sangha Vidyalaya, Shashiprabha Buragohain, unveiled the plaque and said it was a "very nice and respectful way" to honour a great teacher and felt privileged to declare the road in his name. The inaugural function was organised jointly by the Jorhat Central Club and Sanmilita Nagarik Mancha, an active citizens' body. Club president Zakir Ahmed, who is#also the nephew of Ahmed, narrated the efforts initiated more than a decade back by the two organisations after several former students of Ahmed proposed the plan to rename the road. A similar proposal was also made by Rohinidhar Baruah, a known tea planter here. He said the Jorhat Municipal Board in 2008, in one of its board meetings had approved the proposal, but was stuck owing to official bottlenecks. It was only after the new government came to power that the public works department notified the road after Ahmed following Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami's initiative. Among those who spoke on the occasion were retired scientist of the North-East Institute of Science and Technology Dina Nath Bordoloi and writer and a retired professor of Burdwan University, Dilip Barua - both students of Ahmed. Both of them walked down their memory lane and recollected their school experiences and the inspirational role of their teacher and mentor in their lives. Rafiq Ahmed of the Mancha, said the government should undertake a plan to beautify the road, illuminate it, carry out proper maintenance and stop the unauthorised parking. The Mancha is planning to bring out a book on Ahmed's life and his contribution.