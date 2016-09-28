Special kids visit gibbon site

The children visit Gibbon wildlife sanctuary. Picture by Bijit Dutta Jorhat, Sept. 27: Nearly 30 differently-abled children enrolled in Prerona, an organisation for the physically-challenged, had a rare treat on World Tourism Day today with some being wheeled and others walking through the woods of the Gibbon wildlife sanctuary. The initiative was jointly arranged by Bijit Dutta, who has a travel website, www.bijitdutta.com, and Evergreen Assam, an NGO. Dutta said the children from Prerona along with their caregivers and teachers were taken to the sanctuary near Mariani in a bus. The tour, he said, was taken under the theme "Tourism for all - promoting universal accessibility" and had been registered under the UN World Tourism Organisation Event. "The endeavour was to ensure that tourist destinations, products and services are accessible by all people regardless of their physical disabilities, limitations or age. Hence, the move to take the differently-abled in Prerona on the trip," Dutta said. "Photographs of a variety of butterflies, spiders and primates, found in abundance at the beat office near the sanctuary, were taken by the group. Guides who could communicate in sign language and teachers of Prerona explained the speech and hearing-impaired children the wonders of nature by showing them wildlife photos." The group was served indigenous cuisine for lunch. "Confined to homes and classrooms, this trip exposed them to a different world; it was an experience of a different kind that helps in the inclusive education programme being promoted in several schools at present," Dutta said. One of the teachers said: "The children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and smiles on their faces made it evident about how much fun they had." Jayanta Jyoti Sarmah, who heads Evergreen Assam, said as their organisation was into promoting eco-tourism, they had tried to make the children understand this concept. Sarmah and Pinak Pani Borthakur, another member, plans to promote rural ecotourism as the sanctuary, surrounded by tea gardens and paddy fields, has immense tourism potential. Evergreen Assam has built a bamboo-and-thatch double-storey lodge mostly by its members because of a funds crunch. The ecolodge was inaugurated on July 24. The 21 square km sanctuary forms a part of the Hoolongapar reserve forest and is about 20km from Jorhat town.