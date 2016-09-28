Tech lessons for 16000 govt staff

Dhubri, Sept. 27: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology at the College of Advanced Technical Studies here today launched an e-governance training programme under the Digital India initiative.

The programme was inaugurated by Dhubri additional deputy commissioner Surman Ali Ahmed.

"I hope those who will be trained under this programme will in turn serve the state with their knowledge in this newly-launched technology," Ahmed said.

The state director of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, K. Baruah, said under the Centre's flagship Digital India programme, the national e-governance division had joined hands with the institute, an autonomous scientific society, to train 16,000 government employees from all northeastern states in two years.

"This is indeed an effort of the ministry of electronics and information technology under a special scheme, Preparing North East for Digital India. Under this programme, 4,400 officials are to be trained in all districts of Assam," Baruah said.

The Dhubri district information officer of the institute, Kailash Kalita, said 140 government employees of Dhubri district would be trained in the first phase of the programme.

Today, the Kokrajhar extension centre of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Guwahati, and its training partner - the College of Advanced Technical Studies, Dhubri - kicked off a training programme for 20 state government employees of Assam in a course on computer concepts at Dhubri, Kalita added.

Assessment: A three-member National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team will arrive in Dhubri for assessment and accreditation of Bholanath College here from October 3 to 5. In its last two assessments, the college was reaccredited at 2.82 on a scale of 4.

Auto-rickshaws seized: Bilasipara police, along with the transport department of Dhubri district, seized more than 15 auto-rickshaws having no papers of registration from Bilasipara town during a two-day raid since Monday.